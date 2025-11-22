CBSE warns of decline in teen etiquette amid rising online abuse

DEHRADUN: Officials from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have issued a stern warning about a noticeable decline in conversational etiquette and conduct among teenagers from affluent backgrounds attending affiliated schools, particularly in regions like Uttarakhand. The board is urging parents to closely monitor their children’s language and the content they consume online.
The concern was formally documented in a letter circulated by Dr Anupam Jagga, Principal of a prominent Haridwar school and CBSE Regional Coordinator. The advisory highlights a troubling rise in profanity and inappropriate material shared among students.
“The most worrying aspect is the sharp drop in the standard of language used,” Dr Jagga said, citing observations from recent counselling sessions.
He noted that students preparing for IIT entrance exams, while acknowledging the importance of discipline and six to eight hours of daily self-study, are increasingly diverting this time to online media rather than books and newspapers.
“In the last decade, there has been a significant increase in students using abusive language in casual conversations,” Dr Jagga observed, identifying web series on OTT platforms as a major catalyst for the shift.
Short-term observational checks conducted by the school reportedly revealed habitual use of abusive language, harassment of peers, and the sharing of explicit content.
Reacting to the trend, law student Chetna Thapliyal expressed concern over content creators’ priorities. “OTT filmmakers need to realise that dialogue can be powerful without relying on profanity. In this rush for monetisation, the content being served is eroding the speaking style and basic courtesy of the younger generation,” she said.
Echoing the need for intervention, NEET qualifier Arnav Gandhi emphasised the role of schools. “Institutions must immediately start mandatory counselling sessions and classes focused on teaching students to overcome the tendency towards abusive language,” he suggested.
Guidelines for Parents:
Dr Jagga outlined key recommendations for parents to help re-establish behavioural norms:
Digital Dialogue: Engage in regular discussions about what children watch, share, or write online.
Language Policing: Encourage polite and respectful language, including on digital platforms.
Digital Footprint: Explain that every post or comment leaves a permanent digital record.
Device-Free Zones: Set aside times and areas, especially during meals and before bedtime, where devices are prohibited.
Balance Trust: Monitor social media usage while maintaining a healthy balance between supervision and trust.
Promote Real Interaction: Encourage reading, sports, and real-world social engagement over excessive screen time.