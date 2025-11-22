CBSE warns of decline in teen etiquette amid rising online abuse

DEHRADUN: Officials from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have issued a stern warning about a noticeable decline in conversational etiquette and conduct among teenagers from affluent backgrounds attending affiliated schools, particularly in regions like Uttarakhand. The board is urging parents to closely monitor their children’s language and the content they consume online.

The concern was formally documented in a letter circulated by Dr Anupam Jagga, Principal of a prominent Haridwar school and CBSE Regional Coordinator. The advisory highlights a troubling rise in profanity and inappropriate material shared among students.

“The most worrying aspect is the sharp drop in the standard of language used,” Dr Jagga said, citing observations from recent counselling sessions.

He noted that students preparing for IIT entrance exams, while acknowledging the importance of discipline and six to eight hours of daily self-study, are increasingly diverting this time to online media rather than books and newspapers.

“In the last decade, there has been a significant increase in students using abusive language in casual conversations,” Dr Jagga observed, identifying web series on OTT platforms as a major catalyst for the shift.