Centre brings framework for fisheries and aquaculture to promote exports

To ensure compliance with international regulations, enhance trade, and build consumer trust while supporting small-scale fishers and farmers, the Union government has released a framework for traceability in fisheries and aquaculture. This national framework has been praised by the World Bank for addressing all aspects of traceability.

On World Fisheries Day, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying unveiled the National Framework on Traceability in Fisheries and Aquaculture 2025, developed under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY).

India’s fisheries export market has been significantly impacted by the unilateral reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States. The Trump administration implemented a substantial tariff of 59.73% on India’s seafood sector, severely affecting the industry. The US was the largest market for India’s seafood, valued at $7.38 billion, and accounted for approximately 35% of the total market.

The framework emphasizes the establishment of a national digital traceability system to help fisheries and aquaculture practitioners comply with both domestic and international regulations. It aims to promote food safety, enhance sustainability, and improve market access.

The unified traceability system will be rolled out in phases, utilizing modern technologies such as blockchain, IoT, QR codes, GPS, and cloud-based infrastructure.

Currently, while there are better practices in place, they are often fragmented and inconsistent. Experts involved in preparing the framework believe it will streamline these practices, describing the initiative as transformative and aimed at modernizing India’s fisheries and aquaculture sector.

In response to the US tariff, the government has taken several steps to mitigate its impact. In September, India had planned to seek Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification for its seafood to help achieve better prices.