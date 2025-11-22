Chhattisgarh govt directs heads of schools to report on stray dogs, teachers' body protest

RAIPUR: The Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI), Chhattisgarh government, has directed school principals, headmasters and heads of institutions to ensure timely reporting of stray dogs roaming in the premises and see to it that schools remain safe.

The order, however, is being criticised by the Shaley Shikshak Sangh (School Teachers' Union).

The DPI in its official circular sent to all joint directors (Education) and District Education Officers (DEO) in the state has referred to the recent directive given by the Supreme Court in one of the writ petitions. The DPI has asked them to implement the order without delay by appointing school principals or heads of education institution as the nodal officer in each school.

The order bestows responsibility upon these nodal officers to follow it promptly at the school level to ensure the educational premises or surrounding areas remain safe and conducive with the safety of students.

“Teachers are often overloaded with various tasks besides their own responsibilities. Such an additional duty is impractical as the directive over-burdening teachers with works other than their core responsibilities. Such imposed order is not good for teachers as well for the academic progress of students. We oppose such an order and appeal to the education minister that responsibility of such a task should be given to local administration—from panchayat to municipal corporation," said Virendra Dubey, state president of the Shaley Shikshak Sangh (School Teachers Union).