Comic Con India debuts in Guwahati, energises Northeast’s pop culture scene

GUWAHATI: Comic Con India on Saturday made its Northeast debut in Guwahati drawing fans, creators, cosplayers and pop culture lovers from across the region and marking a landmark moment for the city’s creative community.

The first day of the two-day event saw a variant mix of creator sessions, performances, interactive experiences and activities which kept the attendees engaged.

Globally acclaimed comic book artist and writer Bill Golliher, best known for his iconic contributions to Archie Comics, was seen interacting with fans who shared their excitement with him.

The day’s highlights included a captivating storytelling session by Studio Kapi and an engaging interactive session with artist Rajesh Nagulakonda, both drawing strong interest from aspiring creators. Fans also attended the launch of “Raj Rahman: The Weight We Carry” by Bullseye Press, while a special Amar Chitra Katha session brought classic Indian tales back into focus.

On stage, attendees enjoyed an interactive WingStar-inspired activity by Tinkle, followed by an electrifying dance performance from Unity One Crew. Comedian Krishnendu Paul kept the audience laughing with his signature relatable humour. Music lovers swayed to Kai RJ’s soulful mix of English and Japanese tracks, before MC Headshot closed the evening with his powerful, high-energy set.