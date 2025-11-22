Comic Con India debuts in Guwahati, energises Northeast’s pop culture scene

GUWAHATI: Comic Con India on Saturday made its Northeast debut in Guwahati drawing fans, creators, cosplayers and pop culture lovers from across the region and marking a landmark moment for the city’s creative community.
The first day of the two-day event saw a variant mix of creator sessions, performances, interactive experiences and activities which kept the attendees engaged.
Globally acclaimed comic book artist and writer Bill Golliher, best known for his iconic contributions to Archie Comics, was seen interacting with fans who shared their excitement with him.
The day’s highlights included a captivating storytelling session by Studio Kapi and an engaging interactive session with artist Rajesh Nagulakonda, both drawing strong interest from aspiring creators. Fans also attended the launch of “Raj Rahman: The Weight We Carry” by Bullseye Press, while a special Amar Chitra Katha session brought classic Indian tales back into focus.
On stage, attendees enjoyed an interactive WingStar-inspired activity by Tinkle, followed by an electrifying dance performance from Unity One Crew. Comedian Krishnendu Paul kept the audience laughing with his signature relatable humour. Music lovers swayed to Kai RJ’s soulful mix of English and Japanese tracks, before MC Headshot closed the evening with his powerful, high-energy set.
Fans also witnessed Guwahati’s biggest cosplay contest, with talented cosplayers participating and bringing their beloved characters to life.
From immersive creator showcases to high-impact performances, the day set a strong and promising tone for Guwahati’s debut Comic Con, celebrating pop culture in all its vibrancy, creativity and imagination.
The second day of the event will feature one of country’s leading gaming personalities, Scout (Tanmay Singh). Fans will get a chance to interact with him and participate in live challenges.
“Our aim is to create a space where fans, artists and storytellers can come together to celebrate the worlds they love, while inspiring the next generation of creators in a region so rich in stories, talent and imagination,” said Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India.