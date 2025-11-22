Diplomats talk culture business at Goa film festival

PANAJI: The 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday served as a platform for the Centre to explore new pathways to advance bilateral audio-visual cooperation, with a focus on co-production opportunities, creative-economy growth, and deeper cultural exchange.
On the sidelines of the festival being held in Goa’s capital city in Panaji, diplomats from different countries participated in an Ambassadors’ Roundtable, which focused on unlocking economic value through co-production treaties, fostering cultural, technological exchange, easing regulatory challenges for filmmakers abroad, and building a more interconnected creative landscape.
Ambassadors of Cuba and Nepal, senior diplomats representing Israel, Guyana, Australia, Ireland, Morocco, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire, were in attendance at the roundtable. On the occasion, they shared insights into the film industries in their respective nations.
The minister of state for information and broadcasting (MI&B) L Murugan chaired the roundtable. In his special address, the minister positioned co-production as “the most powerful avenue for strengthening audio-visual cooperation.” He noted that India’s media and entertainment sector is projected to touch 31.6 billion US Dollar in 2025, fuelled by exponential growth in VFX, animation, and next-generation production technologies.
The present dignitaries collectively expressed optimism about collaborating with India’s creative workforce, accessing its technological strengths, and exploring co-production avenues that could mutually enrich their cinematic ecosystems.
Delivering the welcome remarks at the event, secretary of MI&B Sanjay Jaju highlighted India’s rapidly expanding media environment and its growing appeal as a production hub. He noted that the roundtable would “help in strengthening cultural ties and deepening partnerships,” while emphasising the country’s multilingual talent pool and its emergence as a “studio of the world, where global stories can be imagined, produced, and shared.”
Meanwhile, Murugan also inaugurated the IFFI’s Masterclass Series in the presence of Managing Director of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Prakash Magdum and acclaimed filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and noted film personality Ravi Kottarakara.
Masterclasses has attracted participants from Australia, Japan, Germany, and Canada, further strengthening its position as a global platform for cinematic collaboration and talent exchange. At the ceremony, the minister also underscored the participation and contribution of women filmmakers, noting that 50 films directed by women will be showcased this year.
