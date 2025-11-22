Diplomats talk culture business at Goa film festival

PANAJI: The 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday served as a platform for the Centre to explore new pathways to advance bilateral audio-visual cooperation, with a focus on co-production opportunities, creative-economy growth, and deeper cultural exchange.

On the sidelines of the festival being held in Goa’s capital city in Panaji, diplomats from different countries participated in an Ambassadors’ Roundtable, which focused on unlocking economic value through co-production treaties, fostering cultural, technological exchange, easing regulatory challenges for filmmakers abroad, and building a more interconnected creative landscape.

Ambassadors of Cuba and Nepal, senior diplomats representing Israel, Guyana, Australia, Ireland, Morocco, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire, were in attendance at the roundtable. On the occasion, they shared insights into the film industries in their respective nations.

The minister of state for information and broadcasting (MI&B) L Murugan chaired the roundtable. In his special address, the minister positioned co-production as “the most powerful avenue for strengthening audio-visual cooperation.” He noted that India’s media and entertainment sector is projected to touch 31.6 billion US Dollar in 2025, fuelled by exponential growth in VFX, animation, and next-generation production technologies.