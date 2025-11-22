Donald Trump Jr attends high-profile royal wedding in Udaipur

JAIPUR: US President’s son and businessman Donald Trump Jr. attended a grand, multi-day royal wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where celebrations for Netra Mantena—daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena—and Vamsi Gadiraju are being held from November 21 to 24.
The guest list resembled a Hollywood red-carpet premiere, with international celebrities joining India’s top film stars. The presence of Donald Trump Jr., Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez, along with several global personalities and Bollywood celebrities, turned the event into one of the most high-profile weddings the city has seen. Among the prominent Indian attendees were Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Sofia Choudhury, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.
Friday evening festivities featured a full-fledged Bollywood night, where actors performed energetic dance numbers. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez entertained guests with their performances to popular desi songs. Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson also danced to Bollywood tracks, even sharing the stage with Ranveer Singh during the festivities.
Producer-director Karan Johar added to the evening’s sparkle by hosting an interactive talk show with the bride and groom.
Amid the wedding celebrations, Donald Trump Jr. paid a special courtesy visit to Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the former royal family of Mewar and a descendant of Maharana Pratap. The meeting took place at the Udaipur City Palace, where Dr. Mewar welcomed Trump Jr. and Raju Ramalinga Mantena in traditional Mewar style. They discussed the region’s history, cultural legacy, and contemporary global issues.
During the interaction, Trump Jr. expressed admiration for the valor and legacy of Mewar’s legendary rulers — Maharana Kumbha, Maharana Sanga, and Maharana Pratap. Dr. Mewar presented him and Mantena with traditional Mewar emblems, which Trump Jr. described as “special and memorable.”
On Friday, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson arrived in Udaipur from Jamnagar. A day earlier, the couple had visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, before flying to the lake city to join the celebrations.
Bride's father Raju Mantena also drew attention to his remarkable personal journey. Born in India in 1960, Mantena grew up in a modest background and earned his B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad. He later moved to the United States to study Clinical Pharmacy at the University of Maryland — a shift that ultimately paved his path to becoming a billionaire.
In the early 2000s, when cancer medicines in the US had become prohibitively expensive even for the middle class, Mantena identified a critical gap. In 2005, he founded OncoScripts, a specialty pharmacy providing affordable cancer treatments — a breakthrough that marked the first major success of his entrepreneurial career.