Donald Trump Jr attends high-profile royal wedding in Udaipur

JAIPUR: US President’s son and businessman Donald Trump Jr. attended a grand, multi-day royal wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, where celebrations for Netra Mantena—daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena—and Vamsi Gadiraju are being held from November 21 to 24.

The guest list resembled a Hollywood red-carpet premiere, with international celebrities joining India’s top film stars. The presence of Donald Trump Jr., Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez, along with several global personalities and Bollywood celebrities, turned the event into one of the most high-profile weddings the city has seen. Among the prominent Indian attendees were Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Sofia Choudhury, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

Friday evening festivities featured a full-fledged Bollywood night, where actors performed energetic dance numbers. Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez entertained guests with their performances to popular desi songs. Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson also danced to Bollywood tracks, even sharing the stage with Ranveer Singh during the festivities.

Producer-director Karan Johar added to the evening’s sparkle by hosting an interactive talk show with the bride and groom.