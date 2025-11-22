G20 Summit: PM Modi calls for global action on drug-terror nexus

Modi opened the G20 Summit in Johannesburg with a broad appeal to recalibrate global development priorities, urging member nations to adopt approaches that are inclusive, sustainable, and grounded in civilisational wisdom.

"India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward," Modi told the session on Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind.

He also proposed the setting up of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team.

"We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies," PTI quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

According to Reuters, the G20 summit declaration says, “We emphasise the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation to address existing and emerging risks to the global economy.”

“We will work for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the occupied Palestinian territory and Ukraine,” the declaration adds.