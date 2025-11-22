Haryana to set up ATS after Faridabad university’s ‘links’ with Red Fort explosion surface

CHANDIGARH: Following the November 10 Delhi blast and the discovery of Faridabad “white-collar terror module” linked to it, the Haryana Police has fast-tracked its plan to establish an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) with focus on Islamic extremists and Khalistani separatist networks.

Sources said that the new ATS structure will rest on three coordinated wings—intelligence gathering, complex investigations, and field operations modeled after the units across the country.

The ATS will mainly focus on the NCR, which comprises 14 districts of Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar—a belt that has repeatedly figured in national security alerts.