Haryana to set up ATS after Faridabad university’s ‘links’ with Red Fort explosion surface

CHANDIGARH: Following the November 10 Delhi blast and the discovery of Faridabad “white-collar terror module” linked to it, the Haryana Police has fast-tracked its plan to establish an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) with focus on Islamic extremists and Khalistani separatist networks.
Sources said that the new ATS structure will rest on three coordinated wings—intelligence gathering, complex investigations, and field operations modeled after the units across the country.
The ATS will mainly focus on the NCR, which comprises 14 districts of Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar—a belt that has repeatedly figured in national security alerts.
A senior official indicated that the headquarters of ATS might be set up either at Panchkula or Gurugram. The ATS, officials say marks a generational shift in state’s approach to counter-terror ops: integrating intel, investigation, and operational capacity within a singular, high-tech framework.
“The commandos at ATS disposal will be trained for precision operations based on information from field and digital surveillance,” said a senior police officer. Haryana DGP, OP Singh said, “Our effort is to scan every layer—analogue and digital—for the earliest signs of mobilisation. We want to transition from reactive policing to proactive, intelligence-led disruption of threats.”
Sources added that each of over 150 police stations in NCR districts will dedicate at least one “security agent” solely for the purpose of terror-intelligence collection.