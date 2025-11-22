HC judge recuses from Azam Khan cases just before scheduled hearing

LUCKNOW: Allahabad High Court Justice Sameer Jain, on Friday, recused himself from hearing all matters related to Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Azam Khan, including 2016 Yatimkhana (orphanage) case.

Justice Jain was scheduled to hear the matter related to forcible eviction of residents from Yatimkhana Basti in Rampur in 2016, on Friday afternoon but prior to the commencement of the proceedings, he made an unexpected announcement in open court, stating that he would ‘no longer be able to hear cases related to Azam Khan.’ He did not specify any reason for the recusal.

At the time of the announcement, advocate SFA Naqvi and advocate Syed Ahmad Faizan appeared for co-accused, while advocate NI Jafri, advocate Shashwat Anand, and advocate Shashank Tiwari represented Azam Khan and co-accused Virendra Goyal.

Lawyers present in the court described the decision as surprising, as Justice Jain had previously been hearing four cases linked to the SP leader. The court clarified that the stay on the trial court’s final decision will continue until the next hearing. The matter will now be placed before an appropriate bench after allocation.

Advocate Shashwat Anand called Justice Jain’s decision “a rare instance” in the High Court where a judge recused himself from all matters related to one individual at once.

Justice Jain had earlier granted bail to Azam Khan on September 10 in Yatimkhana case after which the hearings were underway to consider closure of the proceedings.