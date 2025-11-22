IM operative Shadab Beg back under scanner after new links to Faridabad University emerge

LUCKNOW: Indian Mujahideen operative Mirza Shadab Beg of Azamgarh, wanted in connection with several serial blasts across the country, is once again under the scrutiny of probe agencies following new intelligence inputs linking him to Al Falah University in Faridabad.

According to UP ATS sources, Beg completed his BTech in Electronics and Instrumentation from Al Falah University around 2007. Investigators suspect he came in contact with extremist networks during his student years and later used his technical training to support bomb-making activities and arrange logistics for the Indian Mujahideen.

Records show that Beg was a key accused in the 2007 Gorakhpur blast and the serial bombings in Jaipur and Ahmedabad in 2008. Officials say he was part of core IM modules responsible for reconnaissance, procurement of explosives and the supply of critical components such as detonators and metal bearings used in the attacks.