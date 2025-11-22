Indian Army's Operation Drishti clears vision of more than 400 Jammu & Kashmir residents

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Northern Command has carried out surgeries to clear the vision of hundreds of people in Jammu and Kashmir over the last four days.
The Army on Saturday said its first-of-its-kind advanced surgical eye camp Operation Drishti “exceeded expectations as more than 2,000 people were screened and over 400 surgeries performed, including complex procedures for cataracts, glaucoma, and retinal ailments.”
“People, including serving personnel, dependents, Veer Naris (war widows), and local civilians, came from far-flung areas of Jammu & Kashmir, including remote villages in Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban etc,” Army added.
The camp was organised by Command Hospital, Northern Command, Udhampur from November 18-22, in collaboration with the surgical team from the New Delhi based Army Hospital (Research and Referral).
Rajkumari Devi views the world clearer
The camp delivered life-changing results, perhaps best exemplified by Rajkumari Devi, 96, receiving the gift of clear sight, giving her the precious ability to witness the world in full clarity.
Among the beneficiaries is Surinder Singh, a 72-year-old patriarch from Poonch. He was not merely battling blindness for 2-3 years, but was carrying the heavy, indelible scars of loss. He had witnessed the unfolding tragedy in his very neighborhood as Pakistan resorted to shelling during Operation Sindoor, leading to the loss of lives of his neighbours who were vital breadwinners of their families.
Surinder Singh transformed his gratitude into action, becoming a tireless champion who used his restored sight to personally mobilise fellow citizens paralysed by sorrow and hardship.
Similarly, Abdullah Shafeeq, a 56-year-old retired soldier from Mendhar, proved pivotal in coordinating and facilitating the provision of these specialised ophthalmological facilities to residents impacted by the recent conflict.
Operation Drishti a collaborative outcome
The genesis of this impactful medical mission lay in a shared vision of service, conceptualised by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, following a request from the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Responding swiftly to this call for vital healthcare outreach, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi instructed the highest echelons of military medicine - DG, AFMS & DG Medical Services (Army) - to meticulously plan and execute the camp's operations. To guarantee clinical excellence, the Chief of the Army Staff further instructed the setting up of a specialised camp within the operational area of Udhampur.
The surgical team consisted of highly skilled and experienced ophthalmologists led by Brigadier SK Mishra, a distinguished ophthalmic surgeon and Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research and Referral), who has the distinction of performing surgery on two Presidents of India.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually addressed the closing ceremony and appreciated the efforts of the Northern Command and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for providing emergency medical care as and when required to the people of J&K.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi also virtually addressed the gathering congratulating the AFMS and Northern Command for this unique endeavour. LG of J&K Manoj Sinha attended the closing ceremony. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma was present on the occasion.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh visited the camp on November 20 and interacted with the patients. He toured the Department of Ophthalmology, where he was briefed on the hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities, patient care programs, and ongoing free eye-screening initiatives.
Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the Indian Army for its multifaceted role, stating that while its service during wartime is exceptional, its contribution to humanity and dedication to serving society in times of peace is equally immense. He emphasised that the Armed Forces not only safeguard the nation but also extend critical healthcare and humanitarian services, reflecting their unwavering commitment to the welfare of citizens.