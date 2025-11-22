Indian Army's Operation Drishti clears vision of more than 400 Jammu & Kashmir residents

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s Northern Command has carried out surgeries to clear the vision of hundreds of people in Jammu and Kashmir over the last four days.

The Army on Saturday said its first-of-its-kind advanced surgical eye camp Operation Drishti “exceeded expectations as more than 2,000 people were screened and over 400 surgeries performed, including complex procedures for cataracts, glaucoma, and retinal ailments.”

“People, including serving personnel, dependents, Veer Naris (war widows), and local civilians, came from far-flung areas of Jammu & Kashmir, including remote villages in Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban etc,” Army added.

The camp was organised by Command Hospital, Northern Command, Udhampur from November 18-22, in collaboration with the surgical team from the New Delhi based Army Hospital (Research and Referral).

Rajkumari Devi views the world clearer

The camp delivered life-changing results, perhaps best exemplified by Rajkumari Devi, 96, receiving the gift of clear sight, giving her the precious ability to witness the world in full clarity.

Among the beneficiaries is Surinder Singh, a 72-year-old patriarch from Poonch. He was not merely battling blindness for 2-3 years, but was carrying the heavy, indelible scars of loss. He had witnessed the unfolding tragedy in his very neighborhood as Pakistan resorted to shelling during Operation Sindoor, leading to the loss of lives of his neighbours who were vital breadwinners of their families.

Surinder Singh transformed his gratitude into action, becoming a tireless champion who used his restored sight to personally mobilise fellow citizens paralysed by sorrow and hardship.

Similarly, Abdullah Shafeeq, a 56-year-old retired soldier from Mendhar, proved pivotal in coordinating and facilitating the provision of these specialised ophthalmological facilities to residents impacted by the recent conflict.