Indian railways surpasses one-billion-tonne freight milestone

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has crossed the one-billion-tonne mark in freight movement, recording around 1,020 million tonnes in the 2025–26 financial year as of 19 November. The achievement marks a major milestone in the railway’s freight operations, reflecting its growing contribution to India’s economic development.
“This milestone reflects broad-based support from key sectors: coal remains the largest contributor at 505 MT, followed by iron ore (115 MT), cement (92 MT), container traffic (59 MT), pig iron and finished steel (47 MT), fertilisers (42 MT), mineral oil (32 MT), food grains (30 MT), raw materials for steel plants (approx. 20 MT), and other goods (74 MT),” the Ministry of Railways said on Saturday.
The ministry added that daily loading continues to remain strong at around 4.4 MT, up from 4.2 MT last year, indicating improved operational efficiency and sustained demand. Official sources told this newspaper that freight loading between April and October underscores this positive trajectory, reaching 935.1 MT in 2025 compared to 906.9 MT in the same period last year, marking healthy year-on-year growth.
To further boost freight operations, the railways recently launched a bulk-cement policy to promote the movement of cement in specialised tank containers manufactured by the railway. Recognising cement’s critical role in infrastructure development, the railways have introduced reforms such as the Policy for Bulk Cement Terminals and rationalised rates for containerised bulk cement movement.
“These measures aim to increase bulk-handling capacity, reduce transit times, and lower logistics costs, directly benefiting industry players and consumers while enhancing efficiency across the supply chain,” the railways said. “Such targeted interventions catalyse sectoral transformation, reduce carbon footprints, decongest highways, and provide industries, including MSMEs, access to greener logistics solutions. These developments reinforce India’s commitment to sustainable growth, aligning freight operations with the nation’s journey towards Net Zero Carbon Emission targets and positioning Railways as a catalyst for both economic and environmental progress.”