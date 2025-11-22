Omar Abdullah government faces public outrage over proposed 20% peak-hour power surcharge in Valley

SRINAGAR: Following the Budgam bypoll loss, driven largely by issues with smart meter installations and the failure to provide 200 free power units, the Omar Abdullah government now faces fresh public outrage over its proposal to impose a 20 percent surcharge on the base electricity tariff for consumption during designated peak hours in the Valley.
The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), which handles electricity distribution in the Valley, has sought approval from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) to introduce the surcharge on all categories of consumers during peak hours. The proposed tariff hike would apply during peak consumption hours, 6 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 10 pm, when demand naturally surges in winter due to bone-chilling cold.
If cleared by the Omar government, the proposal would mean a 20 percent increase in electricity bills for units consumed during these hours, significantly affecting households. The power department falls under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and the proposed move has ignited a storm of public resentment.
“How is the government even thinking of a 20% surcharge during peak hours?” questioned Abdul Samad, a retired government employee. “In the harsh winter, mornings and evenings are the coldest, and that is when people need electricity the most. Instead of providing relief, the government seems focused on anti-people decisions.”
Political leaders across party lines have also joined the chorus of criticism. J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari termed the proposal a “grave injustice” to people, who are already struggling to survive an economic crisis.
“The government has a moral duty to consider people’s hardships before enforcing such a harsh measure. It must show mercy to those who are already suffering,” he said.
PDP MLA Waheed Para said in Kashmir, electricity is not a luxury but a lifeline.
“At a time when families are already struggling, raising tariffs on the poor and middle class will be cruel and catastrophic. Policies that ignore human suffering have no place in a just administration,” he said.
People's Conference General Secretary Molvi Imran Ansari said proposals on 20% surcharge raise serious questions about who is actually formulating and approving critical power-sector decisions in J&K.
“By the way, wasn’t someone loudly promising 200 units of free electricity not too long ago? Kashmir didn’t get 200 units free… instead, we’re getting 20% extra charge during the peak hours when people are freezing and desperately need electricity,” he said.
Amid mounting criticism, senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, who is close to CM Omar Abdullah, attempted damage control by claiming that the Omar government would not allow any unfair or ill-timed tariff burden on the people.
“In a harsh winter, power is a necessity, not a luxury in the Valley. The government has already taken a clear stand against such proposals,” he said.
The power-related issues played a key role in ruling NC’s humiliating loss in the Budgam bypolls, which was the party's safest bastion and where the NC had not won an election since 1977.