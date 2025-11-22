Omar Abdullah government faces public outrage over proposed 20% peak-hour power surcharge in Valley

SRINAGAR: Following the Budgam bypoll loss, driven largely by issues with smart meter installations and the failure to provide 200 free power units, the Omar Abdullah government now faces fresh public outrage over its proposal to impose a 20 percent surcharge on the base electricity tariff for consumption during designated peak hours in the Valley.

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), which handles electricity distribution in the Valley, has sought approval from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) to introduce the surcharge on all categories of consumers during peak hours. The proposed tariff hike would apply during peak consumption hours, 6 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 10 pm, when demand naturally surges in winter due to bone-chilling cold.

If cleared by the Omar government, the proposal would mean a 20 percent increase in electricity bills for units consumed during these hours, significantly affecting households. The power department falls under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and the proposed move has ignited a storm of public resentment.

“How is the government even thinking of a 20% surcharge during peak hours?” questioned Abdul Samad, a retired government employee. “In the harsh winter, mornings and evenings are the coldest, and that is when people need electricity the most. Instead of providing relief, the government seems focused on anti-people decisions.”