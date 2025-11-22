One more BLO dies by suicide in West Bengal, family alleges SIR-related stress

KOLKATA: Another Booth Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal died by suicide on Saturday, just days after a BLO from Jalpaiguri district took her life on Wednesday. The incident has intensified the ruling Trinamool Congress’s campaign against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Since November 9, three BLOs have died, including two by suicide. Another officer succumbed to a cerebral attack in Memari, Bardhaman district, reportedly triggered by unbearable work pressure linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Bereaved families of the three deceased have alleged that the deaths were caused by deep depression resulting from the “unbearable” workload linked to the electoral roll revision drive in the state.

On Saturday, the body of 53-year-old BLO Rinku Tarafdar was recovered from her house in Krishnagar, Nadia district. She was found hanging from the ceiling of her room. According to police sources, a suicide note was recovered, stating: “There will be tremendous pressure on us (BLOs) if we can’t complete SIR-related work by stipulated timelines. It was not possible for me to bear the work pressure.”

Family members alleged that Rinku took her life because she could not cope with the daily workload. “She was a para-teacher but was never accustomed to computerised work like data entry of voter names after door-to-door distribution and collection of filled enumeration forms following thorough verification. She was virtually forced to do the SIR job by the administration. Finally, she killed herself because of depression and stress,” they said.