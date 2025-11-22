Political uproar in Punjab as Centre lists new Bill to appoint separate Lt Governor for Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Union Government has proposed to include Chandigarh under Article 240, allowing the President to appoint a separate Lieutenant Governor for the Union Territory, which is now administered by the Punjab Governor.

The ruling AAP and Congress have raised concerns over the proposed bill, stating that it will further dilute Punjab's claim over its own capital.

The Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, 2025, is slated to be introduced in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, beginning December 1, 2025, according to a bulletin on the Rajya Sabha website.

"We strongly oppose the proposed constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by the Central government in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. The amendment is against the interests of Punjab," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X.

"The Union Territory of Chandigarh, built by uprooting villages of our state, belongs solely to Punjab. We will not let our right slip away just like that. For that we will take whatever steps are necessary," Mann stated.