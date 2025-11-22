Positive changes made to history textbooks, Akbar and Tipu no longer called ‘great': RSS leader

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar has said that many positive changes have been introduced in history textbooks, and epithet 'the great' is no longer used to describe Mughal emperor Akbar or Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

Although the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has brought these changes, "nobody has been removed" from these textbooks as the new generation should know their cruel deeds.

Ambekar addressed a gathering at the Orange City Literature festival organised by SGR Knowledge Foundation here on Friday.

"India has vast and rich resources of ancient knowledge, which if we learn and understand can help us a lot in our lives. This rich knowledge can be given to the world as well, but for that we also need to focus on that knowledge," the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS said.

"Now, history textbooks are changing and I am very happy that NCERT took a very good initiative and made changes in the books of 11 classes out of the textbooks of 15 classes. The changes in the books of Classes 9, 10 and 12 will be introduced next year," he said.

"I could see that many good changes have been brought in the history books, and more could be done in the future. But now, they (history textbooks) do not have 'Akbar the Great' nor do they have 'Tipu Sultan the Great'. Many changes have been brought, although nobody has been removed from these books as the new generation should know their cruel deeds and should also know because of whom we were victimised and from whom we should be free," he said.