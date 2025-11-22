Pune cops bust arms-making units in MP village; 36 detained, huge cache of illegal weapons seized

PUNE: The Pune police on Saturday busted a major inter-state illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking racket being operated from Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, leading to the detention of 36 persons and seizure of a huge cache of illegal weapons, officials said.

The operation was conducted after several pistols were seized in Pune city over the last three weeks with the supply links found in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

During the operation, carried out jointly with the MP police, 50 furnaces, where weapons were being manufactured illegally, were destroyed, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Pune's Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, "The Pune police conducted a combing operation in Madhya Pradesh. During the investigation of cases registered at the city's Vimantal and Kalepadal police stations, we received multiple inputs about the pistol making units located in MP. Police from Pune and Madhya Pradesh jointly carried out this action."