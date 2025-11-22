Punjab Police bust ISI-backed drug module; seize 50 kg heroin in Ferozepur

CHANDIGARH: Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Punjab Police on Saturday recovered 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 250 crore after busting a trans-border drug trafficking module in Ferozepur.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested a Kapurthala-based notorious drug smuggler and recovered 50 kg of heroin from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Seepa, a resident of Shanna Sher Singh Wala village in Kapurthala. Police teams have also impounded his white Kia Seltos (PB09AQ3598), in which he was travelling.

Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that this trans-border shipment of heroin was sent by ISI-backed smugglers in Pakistan. He added that Sandeep is a history-sheeter with eight criminal cases against him, including five under the NDPS Act, indicating his deep involvement in organised drug trafficking. The accused was recently released from Kapurthala Jail.

The DGP said further investigations are underway to establish linkages, and more recoveries are likely in the coming days.