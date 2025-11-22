Srinagar Diary | High-level panel probing Nowgam explosion

The Centre has formed a high-level committee to probe the November 14 blast inside the police station in Nowgam that killed nine people and injured 32 others. A committee comprising IGP Kashmir Zone, District Magistrate Srinagar and a senior scientist from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory, has been formed to probe the blast. The probe was ordered after retired security officials and political leaders raised questions on storing nearly 3,000 kg of explosives seized from inter-state white collar militant network in a police station. FSF personnel and civil officials were conducting sampling of the seized explosives inside the police station.

HRDS India to make 521 houses damaged by Pak

The High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) would construct 521 residential houses damaged in Pakistani shelling in border districts of Poonch and Rajouri during Operation Sindoor in May this year. The houses being constructed will cost around `51 crore, and it would be borne fully by HRDS India. Of the 521 houses, 133 houses would be built in Poonch and 388 in Rajouri. Hundreds of houses were damaged in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Pakistani shelling. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today laid foundation stone for construction of new houses. These residences will have specific facilities such as cowsheds.