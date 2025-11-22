US report says China used India-Pak hostilities as a live weapons trial

A new extract from the 2025 Annual Report to Congress by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) has raised strong concerns over China’s expanding military role in the region, stating that Beijing “opportunistically” used the May 7–10, 2025, India-Pakistan clash as a live testing ground for its latest weapons and intelligence capabilities.

According to the report, Pakistan’s military relied heavily on Chinese weaponry during the confrontation and “reportedly leveraged Chinese intelligence’’, even as India retaliated to the deadly insurgent attack in Jammu & Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. The four-day conflict saw India and Pakistan strike targets deeper into each other’s territory than at any point in 50 years.

The report notes that the Indian Army assessed that China provided Pakistan with “live inputs” on Indian military positions throughout the crisis. The report adds that Beijing used the conflict to test its own military capabilities, though Pakistan denied receiving such assistance and China neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

The report also said that characterisation of the May conflict as a "proxy war" would overstate China's role as an "instigator".