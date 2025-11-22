Uttarakhand villages impose Rs one lakh fine on liquor, fast food at weddings

DEHRADUN: In a dramatic move to curb extravagance and preserve cultural heritage, 25 villages in the remote Jaunsar-Bawar tribal belt of Uttarakhand have collectively resolved to ban all forms of liquor and modern fast food from social functions, backing the decree with a stringent penalty of Rs 1 Lakh for non-compliance.
The sweeping set of nine unanimous resolutions, finalised in a recent village council meeting, targets perceived social inequality and unnecessary expenditure associated with contemporary celebrations, particularly weddings. The resolutions cover the entire Khat Saili region.
"If anyone dares to treat guests with items like 'chowmein', 'momos', 'tikkis', pizza, or pasta, they will face a penalty of Rs 1 Lakh," confirmed a village elder following the crucial meeting held in Doha village under the chairmanship of Rajendra Singh Tomar.
The ban is comprehensive. It strictly prohibits the serving of alcohol, including beer, at all marriages and celebratory functions. The community leaders emphasised that the primary goal is to foster social parity among attendees.
"People are actually happier with these decisions," noted a source close to the council, highlighting the unusual local support for such rigid restrictions.
"These measures are squarely aimed at preserving our traditional culture and preventing frivolous spending that often strains families."
Instead of expensive modern tokens, gifting between the bride and groom’s families will now be restricted to traditional staples. The customary exchange will now involve only goat meat, flour, and rice.
Furthermore, the practice of a married daughter gifting a goat has been explicitly halted. "In weddings, only goat meat, flour, rice, and traditional homemade liquor will be permitted," stated the resolution draft. The exchange of silver coins, dry fruits, and other expensive gifts has been strictly disallowed.
This latest decree builds upon an earlier measure implemented in October within the broader Jaunsar-Bawar region, specifically targeting women's attire at functions.
Previously, villages in Chakrata had imposed a rule limiting women to wearing no more than three pieces of traditional jewelry at weddings or other events.
This restriction has now been adopted by the 25 Khat Saili villages.
Under the new guidelines, women are permitted to wear only three specific traditional ornaments: the nose ring (phulli), earrings (jhumki or tungul), and a necklace (kandudi or mangalsutra).
"The Panchayat stated that all these decisions were taken with the objective of safeguarding traditional culture and imposing a check on unnecessary expenses," an official spokesperson explained.
The collective decision sends a powerful message across the tribal belt: future celebrations must revert to indigenous culinary and gifting practices, effectively drawing a clear line against globalisation’s influence on their deeply rooted social fabric. Any family violating these nine new collective norms risks not only a hefty fine but also social boycott, as neighbors have agreed not to attend functions hosted by violators.