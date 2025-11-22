Vishwa Hindi Parishad organises international Hindi conference at Vigyan Bhawan

NEW DELHI: The Vishwa Hindi Parishad organised an international Hindi conference at Vigyan Bhawan on the theme “Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay: A Symbol of Nationalism and Humanity.” During the event, held in collaboration with the Indian Council of Philosophical Research, several dignitaries were honoured with the Vishwa Hindi Seva Samman on Friday.

At this programme, Dr Neetu Kumari Navgeet—renowned folk singer from Bihar and brand ambassador for the Patna Municipal Corporation’s cleanliness awareness campaign—was presented with the Vishwa Hindi Seva Samman for her outstanding contributions in the fields of literature and culture. She is also an accomplished writer and has authored numerous articles on women’s empowerment through literature.

Among those present at the grand event were Acharya Lakshmi Prasad, National President of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad; National Vice-President Devi Prasad Mishra; the organisation’s National General Secretary Dr Vipin Kumar; and conference coordinator Professor Ramnarayan Patel, along with several other distinguished guests.