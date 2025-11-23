Air India’s codeshare agreement with Air Canada reinstated

NEW DELHI: Air India has reinstated its codeshare agreement with fellow Star Alliance carrier, Air Canada. The move would boost connectivity between India and Canada and offer more flight options for travellers.
An official release said the agreement would come into effect from December 2.
“The agreement enables Air India to offer its customers convenient access to six points across Canada beyond its gateways at Vancouver and London (Heathrow),“ it said.
This allows Air India to place its ‘AI’ designator code on Air Canada-operated flights on the following routes – From Vancouver to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montréal and Halifax and from London Heathrow to Vancouver and Calgary.
Reciprocally, Air Canada customers will benefit from seamless domestic India connectivity to Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi via Delhi. Passengers will also get connected to Delhi and Mumbai via London Heathrow.
“More than two million people travel between India and Canada every year, as families reunite, students pursue their dreams, and businesses build for tomorrow. The reinstatement of our partnership with Air Canada eases journeys for thousands of them every day moving forward," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.
"As a proud Star Alliance member airline, Air India remains committed to the alliance’s purpose of delivering seamless journeys across the globe,” he added.
Customers with itineraries combining flights operated by Air India and Air Canada can travel on a single-ticket and benefit from a unified baggage allowance, the release said.
Frequent flyers can continue to earn and redeem points/miles on both airlines, and elite status holders of Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty programme continue to enjoy Star Alliance Gold benefits with Air Canada-operated flights, including priority services, extra baggage allowance, and complimentary airport lounge access.
Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale through the airlines’ respective booking channels and travel agents worldwide, it added.
Air India Express is Hornbill festival partner
Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Saturday received the newly inducted Boeing 737-8 aircraft of Air India Express at Dimapur airport.
The aircraft features a livery inspired by the Tsüngkotepsü warrior shawl, an iconic symbol of Nagaland’s tribal heritage, marking the beginning of the airline’s association as the Official Travel Partner of the Hornbill Festival 2025, said an official release.