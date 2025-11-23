Air India’s codeshare agreement with Air Canada reinstated

NEW DELHI: Air India has reinstated its codeshare agreement with fellow Star Alliance carrier, Air Canada. The move would boost connectivity between India and Canada and offer more flight options for travellers.

An official release said the agreement would come into effect from December 2.

“The agreement enables Air India to offer its customers convenient access to six points across Canada beyond its gateways at Vancouver and London (Heathrow),“ it said.

This allows Air India to place its ‘AI’ designator code on Air Canada-operated flights on the following routes – From Vancouver to Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montréal and Halifax and from London Heathrow to Vancouver and Calgary.

Reciprocally, Air Canada customers will benefit from seamless domestic India connectivity to Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi via Delhi. Passengers will also get connected to Delhi and Mumbai via London Heathrow.

“More than two million people travel between India and Canada every year, as families reunite, students pursue their dreams, and businesses build for tomorrow. The reinstatement of our partnership with Air Canada eases journeys for thousands of them every day moving forward," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India.

"As a proud Star Alliance member airline, Air India remains committed to the alliance’s purpose of delivering seamless journeys across the globe,” he added.