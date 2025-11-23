BJP protest admissions at Vaishno Devi medical college in Reasi as 42 of 50 MBBS seats go to Muslim students

During the meeting with the Lt Governor, the BJP delegation argued that the medical college, funded by donations to the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, should reflect the faith and devotion of the pilgrims contributing to it. Sunil Sharma told mediapersons that the current selection was not acceptable to local residents and urged that admissions consider students having faith in the deity, reported PTI.

The opposition argued that the institute is purely religious in nature and linked to devotion, faith, and loyalty of crores of devotees who make donations with the expectation that the money would be utilised for religious and cultural expansion, Sharma said, according to PTI.

Officials, however, maintained that admissions were purely merit-based, emphasising that SMVDIME has not been granted minority status and therefore no religion-based reservation can be applied.

The controversy escalated earlier this week when members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, and Movement Kalki staged protests at the institute. Leaders of these groups claimed that only seven Hindus and one Sikh were admitted, calling the distribution unacceptable and insisting on a fresh admission process, India Today reported. Rashtriya Bajrang Dal president Rakesh Bajrangi said that of the first batch of 50 students, 42 are Muslims, which is not acceptable to them, and demanded a fresh admission process and a re-examination of rules to guarantee sufficient reservation for Hindus.