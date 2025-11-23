'Borders not permanent, Sindh may return to India': Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday recalled a remark by former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, saying the borders are not permanent and that "who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again."

Sindh region, known as the homeland of the Sindhi people, has been a significant part of India's civilisation and was also the centre of the Indus Valley Civilisation. The region became part of Pakistan with the partition in 1947.

Addressing the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan Program in Delhi, Rajnath Singh said, "This is Advani's quote. Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again."

Rajnath Singh also highlighted the cultural significance of the region in Indian civilisation.

Further quoting Advani, he said that many Hindus still have not accepted the separation of Sindh from India.

“Not just in Sindh, but throughout India, Hindus considered the Indus River sacred. Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca," he said.