Chandigarh bill attempt by BJP to pave way for Governor’s Rule in Punjab, alleges LoP Bajwa

CHANDIGARH: Senior Congress leader and Punjab Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that the BJP-led Union Government is using the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill on Chandigarh as a deliberate tactic to provoke confrontation in Punjab and create conditions to impose Governor’s Rule in the state.

Bajwa said the amendment, which seeks to place Chandigarh under Article 240, is not an administrative reform but a politically driven move to sever Chandigarh from Punjab permanently.

He said Punjabis, who gave up land, homes, and entire villages to build Chandigarh after the loss of Lahore, will not tolerate any move that undermines their rightful claim over the city.

“The BJP knows that pushing this bill will trigger widespread protest across Punjab. That is exactly what they want — to provoke Punjab and then use the resulting situation as a pretext to centralise power,” he claimed.

Calling it a calculated strategy, Bajwa said, “This is a classic pattern of the

BJP: manufacture tension, allow protests to escalate, and then weaponise the situation to justify Governor’s Rule.”

He said the amendment fits into a wider pattern of central overreach seen over the past ten years. From unilateral service rules for Chandigarh officers to interference in BBMB appointments, from meddling in the Punjab Agricultural University Bill to taking decisions on Punjab’s river waters without the state’s consent, the Centre has repeatedly tried to dilute Punjab’s powers.

“The Chandigarh amendment is the most blatant and provocative assault yet,” Bajwa added.