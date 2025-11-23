Congress asserts INDIA alliance united ahead of crucial Winter session

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, Congress whip and member of the party’s parliamentary strategy group Tamil Nadu MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday asserted that the INDIA alliance remains united and that the Congress is committed to taking other parties along. The session, comprising 15 sittings, is scheduled to begin on 1 December and conclude on 19 December.

Speaking to TNIE, the Tamil Nadu MP said the Congress would work in tandem with its INDIA bloc partners and firm up effective floor coordination after the all-party meeting slated for 30 November.

“Congress is committed to taking other parties along. We don’t take any unilateral decisions. We are very clear that floor coordination will be stronger,” Tagore said, noting that the bloc has consistently tried to improve its joint strategy in Parliament. “We hope it will be issue-based coordination. This time as well, we expect the issues to take centre stage.”

Tagore added that the Congress and its allies are prepared to present a cohesive front on key matters expected to be raised during the session.

The all-party meeting is crucial, said Tagore, adding that it will determine whether the government is willing to discuss the Opposition’s demands, particularly the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in nine states and Union Territories, as well as other issues that he said have significantly affected people.

“What the government is ready to offer is very important,” he said. “There will be a demand for discussion on the SIR, on vote theft, and on many other matters. Democracy is under attack, and we want the government to be open with the Opposition.” He added that the Opposition will attend the all-party meeting “with an open mind”.