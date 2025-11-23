Couple, two children found dead at home in Jharkhand's Dumka

DUMKA: A man, his wife and their two children were found dead at a house in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Bardahi village in Hansdiha police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Manjhi (30), his wife Aarti Kumari (26), their daughter Ruhi Kumari (4), and son Viraj Kumar (2).

SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar told PTI that the investigation has pointed to a dispute between the man and his wife over certain issues.

His wife had returned to the couple's home on Friday, after staying at her parents place for seven months.

Their daughter had been unwell for a long time, too, and was undergoing treatment, Kherwar said.

The family was also facing "severe financial difficulties", the SP said.

On Saturday night, an argument between the couple escalated to such an extent that the man allegedly strangled his wife and both children to death before hanging himself, the officer said.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the scene.

An FIR will be lodged based on statements from other family members, he said.

The bodies of the woman and two children were found inside the house, while the man was found dead near their home, said Tarachand, officer in-charge of Hansdiha police station.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital, Dumka.