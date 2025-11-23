ED recovers Rs 14 crore during raids at 44 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal over coal scam

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 14 crore during extensive raids carried out across Jharkhand and West Bengal on November 21, as part of a probe into an alleged illegal coal mining and smuggling network operating across the two states.

According to an official statement, the searches were conducted under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and targeted individuals and entities suspected of participating in a longstanding coal theft, transportation, and sale racket. Officials also recovered several property deeds linked to the alleged syndicate, documents related to land dealings, digital devices, and books of accounts belonging to companies reportedly controlled by the accused.

In Jharkhand, raids were carried out at 20 locations in Dhanbad and Dumka, covering premises associated with Lal Bahadur Singh, Anil Goyal, Sanjay Khemka, Amar Mondal, and others. In West Bengal, ED teams searched 24 locations across Durgapur, Purulia, Howrah, and Kolkata, including residences, offices, illegal toll booths, and coke plants tied to individuals such as Narendra Kharka, Krishna Murari Kayal, Yudhishthir Ghosh, Raj Kishore Yadav, Lokesh Singh, Chinmay Mondal, and Nirad Baran Mondal. More than 100 ED officers, supported by CRPF personnel, were involved in the coordinated operation.

The crackdown follows multiple FIRs registered by police in both states, which allege that a wide network has been moving coal from Jharkhand into West Bengal using forged or invalid documents. Diaries, registers, seized documents, and digital data, according to ED officials, have corroborated claims of a large illegal supply chain and hinted at the involvement of local authorities. Register entries detailing illegal cash collections and beneficiary lists were also recovered, offering investigators key insights into the financial flow of the suspected racket.

The ED said the syndicate was particularly active in border districts and generated “huge proceeds of crime.” The agency noted that scrutiny of the seized material is ongoing and further developments are expected as the investigation progresses.