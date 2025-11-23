Female elephant dies of electrocution in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a tragic accident, a female elephant died of electrocution after coming into contact with a high-tension wire while returning to the forest in Jharkhand’s Garhwa.
According to villagers, as the herd of elephants started moving towards the forest, the female elephant leading the herd suddenly collided with an 11,000-volt tower, causing the elephant to come in contact with the live wire.
Forest officials also confirmed that prima facie, it appears that the elephant died of elocution. However, the exact cause of death will only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received, they said.
According to villagers, the herd of elephants was seen in the village early in the morning. “The elephant died after being electrocuted after coming in contact with high-tension wire early in the morning on Sunday on the Karimati-Chapkali Road, in Garhwa,” said a villager requesting anonymity.
When the villagers spotted the dead elephant, they informed the forest officials, he added.
Later, the team of forest officials started investigations. Earlier, as many as five elephants had died of electrocution together after coming in contact with a 33000-volt overhead wire in the jungles of Musabani under Ghatsila sub-division of East Singhbhum district in November 2023.
Two wild elephants allegedly died due to electrocution in the region on November 1 and November 2, 2023. In July 2019, an adult tusker had died after coming in contact with a 11000-volt overhead transmission line at Khalarisai village in Kharswan forest division of Jharkhand.
Two tuskers died of electrocution in 2017-18 and 2018-19 each in the region.