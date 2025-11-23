Female elephant dies of electrocution in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a tragic accident, a female elephant died of electrocution after coming into contact with a high-tension wire while returning to the forest in Jharkhand’s Garhwa.

According to villagers, as the herd of elephants started moving towards the forest, the female elephant leading the herd suddenly collided with an 11,000-volt tower, causing the elephant to come in contact with the live wire.

Forest officials also confirmed that prima facie, it appears that the elephant died of elocution. However, the exact cause of death will only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received, they said.