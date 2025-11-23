No final decision on Chandigarh proposal, no change in administrative structure: MHA

CHANDIGARH: The Union Home Ministry on Sunday clarified that no final decision has been taken on a proposal concerning the process of making laws for the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, "The Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming winter session of parliament.’’

Political uproar prevailed in Punjab over the Union Government’s alleged move to initiate a Bill under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, allowing for the appointment of a Lieutenant Governor to administer the Union Territory. The Punjab unit of the BJP has said it would demand the retraction of the proposed bill.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a post on social media platform X stated, "The proposal was only to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and it is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal. The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana."