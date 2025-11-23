No final decision on Chandigarh proposal, no change in administrative structure: MHA

CHANDIGARH: The Union Home Ministry on Sunday clarified that no final decision has been taken on a proposal concerning the process of making laws for the Union Territory of Chandigarh.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, "The Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming winter session of parliament.’’
Political uproar prevailed in Punjab over the Union Government’s alleged move to initiate a Bill under the ambit of Article 240 of the Constitution, allowing for the appointment of a Lieutenant Governor to administer the Union Territory. The Punjab unit of the BJP has said it would demand the retraction of the proposed bill.
The Ministry of Home Affairs in a post on social media platform X stated, "The proposal was only to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and it is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal. The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana."
"A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament,’’ it added.
Sources said that the core committee of the Punjab BJP met today morning and held a virtual meeting with leaders in the Centre to discuss the impact of the proposed Bill on the psyche of the people in Punjab. Later, it was agreed upon to resolve the issue with the Central Government.
The meeting was attended by state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, BJP organisational in-charge of the state Mantri Srinivasulu, working president Ashwani Sharma, besides the entire BJP state top brass. Also, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh attended the meeting.
It is learnt that the core committee largely agreed that the timing of the Bill was not right, and it could give rise to distrust among the people of the state.
Working president of Punjab BJP, Ashwani Sharma, confirmed that the meeting of the core committee took place and said, "We stand with the Punjabis on the issue of River waters. To protect the interests of Punjab is the duty of the state unit of the party. We are in touch with the Central government over the issue of the proposed amendment."
Also, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar said that the Union Territory of Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and any confusion over it can be resolved only by discussing it with the government.
"Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the State, whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first," he wrote on X.
Chandigarh was created as a Union Territory after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966. Currently, the Governor of Punjab is Chandigarh's administrator.