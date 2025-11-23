Over 5,000 Congress workers from Jharkhand to take part in Delhi rally against 'vote chori'

RANCHI: Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh on Sunday said over 5,000 party workers from the state would take part in a rally next month at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to protest against the alleged vote theft.

He said they would also hold a demonstration against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

The Congress on Friday announced that it would hold 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally on December 14 at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital to send a message across the nation against the alleged attempts to "destroy" the Constitution, a party functionary said.

"Over 5,000 Congress workers from all divisions of Jharkhand will participate in the proposed rally. All district presidents have been asked to prepare the list of members who will take part in the rally," Kamlesh told reporters here.

He also alleged that the NDA governments in several states were being formed by "stealing votes".

"The Election Commission, acting on the directives of those in power, has disregarded the dignity of the entire electoral process. Therefore, to save democracy, we must keep raising the voice of the people loudly," Kamlesh claimed.