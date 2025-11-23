Prashant Kishor claims Bihar polls ‘rigged’ but admits he has no proof

Election strategist and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor broke his silence on Sunday following his party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, claiming that the polls appeared “rigged,” although he admitted he currently had no proof to substantiate the allegation, he was speaking in an interview with India Today TV.

Kishor described the party’s defeat as “crushing” but insisted that the Jan Suraaj campaign had generated significant traction on the ground. He argued that the actual voting trends did not align with the feedback his team had gathered during months of the Jan Suraaj yatra, suggesting that “something went wrong” in the process.

He also alleged that some “invincible powers” influenced the results, noting that unknown parties ended up securing lakhs of votes. Kishor said he was being urged by people to claim that electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been manipulated, but he stressed that these were only allegations without evidence at this stage.