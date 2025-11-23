Rebel TMC MLA vows to lay foundation stone for ‘Babri Masjid’ in West Bengal's Murshidabad

KOLKATA: Rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir is all set to lay the foundation stone for a ‘Babri Masjid’ in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, a political hotbed with around 70% minority vote share in West Bengal, on December 6, the 33rd anniversary of the demolition of the historic mosque in Ayodhya in 1992.

The move has prompted the BJP to allege that it is “a sinister move of the ruling party in the state for electoral benefit” ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in April–May next year.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary, is scheduled to lead a peace march in Kolkata on the same day.

Humayun, MLA from Bharatpur constituency in Murshidabad, will head the foundation stone ceremony for the project, estimated at around Rs 125 crore, on 20 bighas of land in Beldanga.

“The project, which includes a ‘Babri Masjid’, a college, a hospital and a six-storied rest house, will come up on 20 bighas of land. I have already prepared invitation letters and will distribute them among dignitaries and guests, including political leaders from my own district, Murshidabad, only, to attend the programme on December 6,” the MLA told the TNIE on Sunday.

“I don’t need any approval from my party leadership for the initiative. I won’t invite my party supremo or other leaders because they will be busy with another programme the same day in Kolkata. About a year ago, I announced the project to set up a ‘Babri Masjid’, and my party leadership is well aware of it. To avoid attending the programme, they have decided to participate in a peace march in the city,” Humayun said.

He added that the Muslim community across the country had assured him of financial support for the project, initiated by a trust — the West Bengal Islamic Foundation of India — where he serves as general secretary. “Around 10% non-Muslims, mainly Hindus, will be part of the trust,” he said.

Humayun’s move to set up the mosque has triggered a major political row in Bengal.