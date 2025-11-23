Setback for banned insurgent group ULFA as top leader Arunodoi Dohutia surrenders

“What I know is that they are not going to Delhi. They will stay in Tinsukia and may come to Guwahati to meet the DGP. The Assam government has no plans to take them to Delhi,” Sarma told the media.

He categorically said that any discussion with the ULFA would be held with Baruah, stating that there is no point in talking to others. He further said that Baruah was unwilling to engage in talks in the manner the government wanted.

Dohutia, a self-styled “major general” who earlier served as the spokesperson of the ULFA, has been a trusted lieutenant of Baruah. His surrender is being seen as a major blow to the insurgent group. It has not yet reacted to the desertion.

The development came amid stepped-up operations by the security forces against militants in eastern Arunachal and Tinsukia district. The ULFA had attacked an Army camp in Tinsukia last month, injuring three personnel.

For the past two to three years, the Assam government has been actively working to bring the ULFA to the negotiating table. However, Baruah has all along held his ground on the issue of Assam’s sovereignty, insisting that this should be on the agenda of any peace negotiations with the outfit.