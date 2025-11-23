'Stronger indigenous presence' in 103 Assam Assembly seats after 2023 delimitation: BJP

GUWAHATI: The BJP in Assam on Sunday claimed that significant progress had been made in securing the political and land rights of the state’s indigenous population under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

To support this claim, the party stated that over 103 of the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies would now show a stronger “indigenous presence,” owing to the 2023 delimitation exercise.

“…the recent delimitation exercise reportedly ensured that more than 103 Assembly constituencies would now reflect a stronger indigenous presence, an outcome the party described as a major step toward long-standing political safeguards,” the BJP said in a statement.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an official programme, the chief minister indicated that the remaining 23 constituencies are those where Bengali Muslims are in a majority.

“The Congress will contest 22 seats (in next year’s Assembly elections),” Sarma said. “Miyas are the oxygen of the Congress. The politics of Congress revolves around Miyas,” he further stated.