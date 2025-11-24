Ahmedabad administration launches demolition drive near Isanpur lake

AHMEDABAD: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) along with police launched a mega demolition drive on Monday to clear illegal encroachments at Isanpur lake, officials said.

Of the 96,000 square metres of government land at the lake site, nearly 30 per cent (28,800 square metres) has been encroached, AMC deputy commissioner Riddhesh Raval said.

While 167 commercial properties were demolished before Diwali, the drive launched during the day is to clear 925 illegal residential structures, he told reporters.

"To avoid any friction, we had served notices to the occupants twice in the past and also took them into confidence before launching this drive. AMC has also collected documents from eligible residents so that they can be covered under a housing scheme in the future," said Raval.