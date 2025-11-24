Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and Galiara, close to Golden Temple in Amritsar declared 'holy cities'

CHANDIGARH: The cities of Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and the Galiara around the Golden Temple in Amritsar have been accorded the status of 'holy cities' in the special Vidhan Sabha session at Anandpur Sahib to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

This is the first time in the history of the State that a session was held outside the assembly building in Chandigarh. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a special session of the Punjab Assembly and was unanimously passed.

Mann said that along with this, an interfaith committee related to all religious institutions in these holy cities will be formed, comprising representatives of all faiths.

He said that the Punjab Government will make dedicated efforts for the development, cleanliness, security, and promotion of religious tourism in these holy cities.

He also said that the state government will allocate the necessary budget, and also seek funds from the Central Government, as this is imperative to perpetuate the legacy of these towns for the next generations.

Meanwhile, Mann said that as a humble tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the State government has organised a series of events across the State to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day.

He said that today’s session was part of these events, only adding that the sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur was supreme and unprecedented, as it was aimed at protecting the religion of others.

He said that Guru Tegh Bahadur made the supreme sacrifice to protect the religious rights of humanity to set an example for the world. Mann said that these functions will continue and be held across the State in the coming years, too.

He added that every year, events will be organised to mark the martyrdom day. He also remarked that the State government has made elaborate arrangements for facilitating the devotees coming to the holy city to pay their reverence.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal said that for decades, people have been seeking holy city status for these towns.

They said that there are five Takhts of Sikhs, out of which three are Akal Takht (Amritsar), Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda) and Takht Keshgarh Sahib (Anandpur Sahib).

They said that the sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants will be prohibited in these cities to fulfil the long-pending demand of the devotees.

They also said that these cities are not just religious centres but also symbols of our civilizational heritage, adding that, therefore, this demand is not confined to any single political party, community, or religion, but rather an essential step towards the preservation and global promotion of our cultural heritage.

Kejriwal and Mann said that the state government will ensure the holistic development of these cities, besides accelerating religious tourism.