Assam government to table unofficial Mehta Commission report in Assembly

GUWAHATI: The report of a non-government commission, which probed the incidents related to the 1983 Assam election violence, will be tabled in the State Assembly during its winter session beginning on Tuesday.

The three-member unofficial judicial commission, headed by Justice (Retd) T U Mehta, was formed by Mukti Jujaru Sanmilan and those involved in the six-year-long Assam agitation or anti-foreigners’ agitation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it would be the first time that a report of a commission, formed by non-government agencies, would be tabled in the State Assembly.

He said All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) wanted the report to be made public in the interest of the people. “We have also decided to place copies of the Tewary Commission report,” Sarma said.