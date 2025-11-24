CM Omar, Union Minister Reddy launch J&K’s first-ever limestone block auction as UT enters national bidding system

SRINAGAR: In a landmark move for Jammu and Kashmir’s mineral sector, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday jointly launched the Union Territory’s first-ever auction of limestone blocks, marking J&K’s entry into the national competitive bidding system.
The launch and roadshow of the e-auction for the first seven limestone mineral blocks were held at the Convention Centre in Jammu.
Seven limestone blocks, covering approximately 314 hectares across Anantnag in the Valley and Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region, were put up for auction.
These blocks, classified under the G3 and G4 stages of the United Nations Framework Classification (UNFC), allegedly hold considerable potential for high-quality limestone critical to cement manufacturing, construction and other industrial applications.
The auction, being conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, represents a major step forward in unlocking the mineral wealth of Jammu and Kashmir, which is now participating in national competitive bidding for the first time.
The sale of tender documents will begin on 28 November, with the pre-bid conference scheduled for 12 December 2025.
The last date for purchasing tender documents is 19 January 2026, and the last date for submission of bids is 20 January 2026 via the MSTC online auction platform.
Speaking at the launch, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy described the auction as a transformative milestone for the region.
“The mineral development will lead to employment generation, industrial growth and long-term socio-economic benefits for local communities,” he said.
In his address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the e-auction marks a crucial step towards economic revival and sustainable development in mineral-rich but economically weaker areas of J&K.
“At least, we have limestone, and that limestone lies in areas where the economic situation is very bad,” he said.
The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Union Minister Reddy for proposing a special group within the Ministry of Mines to fast-track mineral exploration in J&K.
He recalled how J&K’s mineral wealth, including the famous Neelam (sapphire) of Paddar and marble deposit, has remained commercially underutilised for decades.
According to Omar, the initiative is aimed at increasing J&K’s own revenue, which currently stands at around ₹500 crore from these mineral blocks.
“When more blocks are identified, I hope our earnings will grow. I look forward to the day when the Chief Minister of J&K will not have to go to Delhi seeking funds. On the contrary, we will be self-sufficient and capable of contributing to the Centre,” he said.