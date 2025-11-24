CM Omar, Union Minister Reddy launch J&K’s first-ever limestone block auction as UT enters national bidding system

SRINAGAR: In a landmark move for Jammu and Kashmir’s mineral sector, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday jointly launched the Union Territory’s first-ever auction of limestone blocks, marking J&K’s entry into the national competitive bidding system.

The launch and roadshow of the e-auction for the first seven limestone mineral blocks were held at the Convention Centre in Jammu.

Seven limestone blocks, covering approximately 314 hectares across Anantnag in the Valley and Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region, were put up for auction.

These blocks, classified under the G3 and G4 stages of the United Nations Framework Classification (UNFC), allegedly hold considerable potential for high-quality limestone critical to cement manufacturing, construction and other industrial applications.

The auction, being conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, represents a major step forward in unlocking the mineral wealth of Jammu and Kashmir, which is now participating in national competitive bidding for the first time.

The sale of tender documents will begin on 28 November, with the pre-bid conference scheduled for 12 December 2025.