Congress takes swipe at PM Modi as rupee nears 90 per USD amid steep decline

The Congress on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rupee’s sharp depreciation against the US dollar, recalling his own remarks from 2013 when he had targeted the then UPA government over the currency’s slide.

The rupee opened at 89.46 against the dollar and later strengthened slightly to 89.17, gaining 49 paise from its previous close. On Friday, however, the currency had witnessed a dramatic plunge of 98 paise, ending the day at a lifetime low of 89.66. The fall was attributed to strong demand for the US dollar in the domestic forex market, heavy selling pressure in both local and global equities, and lingering uncertainties linked to global trade.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the government on X, remarking that the rupee was in “free fall” and on the verge of breaching the 90-per-dollar mark. He also questioned whether the prime minister remembered his comments from July 2013, when as Gujarat chief minister, Modi had mocked the UPA for failing to protect the currency.