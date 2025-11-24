Delhi High Cour voices shock at severe penalty on childcare leave

“The allegations do not involve moral turpitude, corruption, financial irregularity, or any act prejudicial to the integrity of service. They stem entirely from the petitioner’s effort to avail CCL (child care leave) for her minor daughters. The punishment, therefore, shocks the conscience of this Court,” the bench said.

Prakash’s daughters, born in 1995 and 1998 respectively, were pursuing studies in Classes X and XII during 2012–16, and the petitioner had applied for CCL for their examinations and related needs.

The leave, however, was not sanctioned on the occasions, and the subsequent period of her absence from duty became the subject of disciplinary proceedings.

The bench said that while it was trite that leave, including CCL, cannot be claimed as a matter of right, it is equally well settled that the power to sanction or decline such leave must be exercised reasonably, having due regard to the object and purpose for which the CCL was introduced.”

In the present case, the bench noted that though the department had placed reliance on the plea of staff shortage, however, no contemporaneous record or administrative assessment was produced to substantiate such claim.