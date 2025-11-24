ED hands over four attached flats of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi for asset recovery

NEW DELHI: In a move against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in Rs 6000 crore PNB scam, the Enforcement directorate (ED) has handed over four flats of Gitanjali Gems Ltd to the liquidator, the agency said on Monday.

The agency has facilitated the handing over of four flats in Project Tatva, Urja – A Wing, Datthapada Road, Borivali (East), Mumbai, properties attached in the case of Mehul Choksi and others in PNB fraud case to the liquidator on November 21.

It will enable the liquidator to proceed with monetisation for the benefit of victims, secured creditors and other legitimate claimants. “Till now, immovable/movable properties located at Mumbai, Kolkata and Surat collectively having worth of Rs 310 crore have been handed over to the Liquidator of Gitanjali Gems Ltd,” the agency said.