Experts raise concerns regarding proposed amendment in Protection of Plant Varieties Law
NEW DELHI: Independent scientists, environmentalists, and leaders of farmers' organisations have expressed their concerns to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the opaque consultative process being used for the proposed amendments to the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPV&FR) Act of 2001 and its associated rules.
The Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA-Kisan Swaraj) sent a letter to Chouhan, signed and endorsed by 159 scientists, farmer leaders, environmental activists and experts. They noted that while consultations have repeatedly involved seed industry associations, while engagement with civil society, including representatives from seed conservation groups, has been limited and conducted in a hybrid format at the last minute.
The letter also raised concerns about conflicts of interest within the consultative committee, as representatives from the seed industry are part of the same committee that is responsible for finalising the amendments.
“It is not clear what other amendments are being discussed because no information is being shared proactively and transparently. The proposed amendments are emerging from industry associations, whose representatives are sitting on the same committee that is reviewing these amendments to suggest to the Government of India,” the letter states.
The PPV&FR legislation was enacted in 2001, and the authority was established in 2005 to protect plant varieties and the rights of farmers and plant breeders, encouraging the development of new plant varieties.
The PPV&FR is regarded as one of the most progressive pieces of legislation, as it strengthens farmers' rights to protect their seeds and resources.
Experts fear that ongoing consultations with representatives from multinational seed companies may favour the controversial International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV), an intergovernmental organisation that prioritizes multinational rights over those of farmers. Currently, India is not a member of UPOV.
The letter also pointed out that the proposed amendments are influenced by the USA and other countries as trade deals are being negotiated.
“This ‘harmonisation with UPOV’ is a sinister agenda of industry lobbies. It could also indicate the Government of India’s submission to pressure from the USA and other countries regarding the trade deals being negotiated,” the letter states.
The committee was formed in December 2024, but ASHA accused in its letter that information about its constitution or the process of its work has not been shared readily with the public.