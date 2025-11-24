Experts raise concerns regarding proposed amendment in Protection of Plant Varieties Law

NEW DELHI: Independent scientists, environmentalists, and leaders of farmers' organisations have expressed their concerns to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the opaque consultative process being used for the proposed amendments to the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights (PPV&FR) Act of 2001 and its associated rules.

The Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA-Kisan Swaraj) sent a letter to Chouhan, signed and endorsed by 159 scientists, farmer leaders, environmental activists and experts. They noted that while consultations have repeatedly involved seed industry associations, while engagement with civil society, including representatives from seed conservation groups, has been limited and conducted in a hybrid format at the last minute.

The letter also raised concerns about conflicts of interest within the consultative committee, as representatives from the seed industry are part of the same committee that is responsible for finalising the amendments.

“It is not clear what other amendments are being discussed because no information is being shared proactively and transparently. The proposed amendments are emerging from industry associations, whose representatives are sitting on the same committee that is reviewing these amendments to suggest to the Government of India,” the letter states.