Five killed, 13 injured in bus crash near Kunjapuri temple in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: At least five pilgrims were killed in a road accident while returning from the historic Kunjapuri Temple in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Monday.

The incident occurred as the bus was returning from the Kunjapuri Devi Temple, located about 23 km from Rishikesh. Authorities confirmed five fatalities at the scene.

"Five people have tragically died in this accident," confirmed ASP J R Joshi of Tehri Garhwal. "A total of 17 people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals."

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were immediately dispatched to the location, where the bus reportedly fell approximately 70 meters into the ravine near Hindolakhal.

"Five teams from SDRF posts, including Dhalwala and Koti Colony, were immediately deployed to the site," stated SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.

The victims who sustained injuries are reportedly from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Haryana.