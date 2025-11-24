Five killed, 13 injured in bus crash near Kunjapuri temple in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: At least five pilgrims were killed in a road accident while returning from the historic Kunjapuri Temple in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Monday.
The incident occurred as the bus was returning from the Kunjapuri Devi Temple, located about 23 km from Rishikesh. Authorities confirmed five fatalities at the scene.
"Five people have tragically died in this accident," confirmed ASP J R Joshi of Tehri Garhwal. "A total of 17 people were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals."
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were immediately dispatched to the location, where the bus reportedly fell approximately 70 meters into the ravine near Hindolakhal.
"Five teams from SDRF posts, including Dhalwala and Koti Colony, were immediately deployed to the site," stated SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.
The victims who sustained injuries are reportedly from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Haryana.
According to sources involved in the rescue, the accident happened when the bus lost control shortly after the driver started the engine. The vehicle, carrying 18 out of the total 28 passengers, subsequently plunged 80 to 100 meters into the gorge.
Four women and one man were pronounced dead on arrival. Thirteen of the injured were initially taken to Suman Hospital in Narendranagar. Due to the severity of their condition, five critically injured passengers were later referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced care.
Local officials, including Tehsildar Ayodhya Prasad Uniyal and Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Bhandari, rushed to the site to oversee relief operations.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the incident. "The news of the bus accident near Narendranagar Kunjapuri Temple in Tehri is extremely heartbreaking," the Chief Minister stated.
"I pray that the departed souls find peace at the lotus feet of the Lord and that the bereaved families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. I am in constant contact with local officials regarding the treatment of the injured."
The Kunjapuri Temple is a revered spot, believed to be one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, where the chest (Kunj) of Goddess Sati is said to have fallen. Police have initiated an investigation into the exact cause of the horrific crash.