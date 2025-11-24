France calls Pakistan claim on Operation Sindoor disinformation

NEW DELHI: The French Navy on Sunday refuted the Pakistan media claims of downing the IAF fighters as “extensive misinformation”, and added that the article on Operation Sindoor published by Pakistani media contained both “misinformation and disinformation.”

The claim in the article, attributed to a French commander, had talked about Pakistan’s air superiority over India during the May 2025 conflict and the loss of Rafale jets.

“These statements were attributed to Captain Launay, who never gave his consent for any form of publication. The article contains extensive misinformation and disinformation,” it said.

“When asked about Operation Sindoor, he neither confirmed nor denied that Indian aircraft had been shot down. He refused to comment on possible jamming of the Indian Rafale by Chinese systems,” the Navy clarified.

Earlier published in Pakistan’s Geo TV, the article had claimed that the French Naval commander Captain Jaquis Launay had confirmed Pakistan’s dominance in the aerial engagement during Operation Sindoor. The article had articulated that the Pakistan Air Force was “better prepared” thus bringing down IAF’s Rafale fighters and not because of the technological superiority of the Chinese J-10C fighters.