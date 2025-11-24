India, France ink pact for production of HAMMER precision guided air-to-ground weapon

NEW DELHI: Defence manufacturing companies Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) of India and Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) of France on Monday signed a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA) for the production of Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) Smart Precision Guided Air-to-Ground Weapon in India.

The JVCA was inked by CMD, BEL, Manoj Jain and Executive Vice President, SED, Alexandre Ziegler in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar & CEO Safran Olivier Andries in New Delhi. This JVCA is set to provide a major impetus to Make-in-India in defence.

The agreement, as per the MoD, formalises the intent expressed in the MoU signed between BEL and SED on February 11, 2025 during Aero India, reaffirming the willingness of both sides to incorporate a potential Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India.