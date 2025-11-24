India issues strong protest to China after Arunachal woman detained for 18 hours in Shanghai Airport

India has lodged a strong diplomatic protest with China after an Arunachal Pradesh woman was detained and harassed for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong Airport, where Chinese immigration officials refused to recognise her Indian passport during a transit to Japan.

A strong demarche was issued to Beijing simultaneously in the Chinese capital and in Delhi, on the very day of the incident, while the Indian Consulate in Shanghai intervened locally and provided assistance to the stranded passenger.

Sources said that a “strong demarche was made with the Chinese side, in Beijing and in Delhi, on the same day the incident took place”. It was further conveyed that “the passenger had been detained on ludicrous grounds”.

The demarche also stated that “Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably Indian territory and its residents are perfectly entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports”.