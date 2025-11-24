Insider track | Wives are no secretaries or helpdesks!

At the Goa film festival, Suhasini Maniratnam seemed to have had her patience tested once too often. While chatting at an IFFI sidebar event, she reportedly found herself fielding more questions about her husband, filmmaker Mani Ratnam, than about her work. Suhasini, who was hosting a conversation with Khushboo Sundar, gently—but firmly—reminded everyone that wives are not automatically secretaries, spokespeople, or helpdesks for their husbands. Women, she noted, do manage to exist as individuals with their own professional identities. If someone truly wants insights from Mani Ratnam, she quipped, perhaps they could try the radical step of asking him directly. A small, pointed reminder that autonomy isn’t too much to expect, yet often elusive.
PMO presses for ‘ease of living’
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has instructed ministries to identify petty violations that needlessly draw ordinary people into disproportionate legal complications. Emphasising “ease of living” for citizens, the move aims to decriminalise minor lapses and discard outdated regulations. The PMO has also said that India’s laws should reflect today’s realities, not the paperwork of a bygone era. At its core, the initiative aims to simplify compliance, streamline governance, and demonstrate that a modern nation cannot be governed by antiquated rules. Ultimately, this reform is about more than reducing cases—it is about restoring common sense.
Babus worry about pension
Serving and retired IAS officers are increasingly uneasy about government orders to the 8th Central Pay Commission to assess the “unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes”. Officers under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), funded by the Consolidated Fund of India, are closely watching the implications. A new government circular requires IAS officers to choose their pension option—OPS, the National Pension System (NPS), or the Unified Pension Scheme—by November 30, 2025. The OPS covered all officers appointed before April 1, 2005. After this date, the government introduced the contributory NPS for most civil servants, while IAS officers and defence personnel remained under OPS for a brief period. The current review has reignited debate over pension liabilities and long-term financial security.
Of early warnings & sense of humour
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a warm exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, quipped that India’s experience with the G20 had been quite the “learning” for his country. Thanking India for its support as South Africa hosted its first-ever G20 summit, he joked, “You should have warned us how difficult it is—we might have run away!” This year’s summit came with its own unusual twist: the United States chose to stay away, a decision that drew particular attention considering it is slated to host the next gathering. There was a public spat between the two countries over the Americans’ decision not to take part in the current summit. Despite the unexpected diplomatic wrinkle, South Africa’s debut outing appears to have been handled with confidence. Perhaps a touch of humour from the president just helped.
Chirag and star power for politics
The Union minister and chief of the LJP(RV) is known not just for his political clout but also for his enthusiastic faith in astrology. Kundali matching, planetary analysis, favourable yogas—he reportedly consults them all. Party insiders claim he even weighs candidature proposals against the contenders’ horoscopes. During the Bihar Assembly polls, those blessed with a “stronger rajyog” reportedly ranked higher in the ticket queue. Despite his devotion to the stars, Chirag still talks often of karma, aligning it neatly with his “Bihar First, Bihari First” mantra. His colourful bracelets and sparkling rings—including a much-discussed silver thumb ring—seem to complete the picture. And perhaps a few well-timed horoscopes helped light the Chirag for his candidates in Bihar.