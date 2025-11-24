IRCTC scam: Ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi moves court seeking transfer of case, claims judge ‘biased’

NEW DELHI: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday moved the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi seeking transfer of cases from the judge currently hearing the cases against her, her husband Lalu Yadav, their son Tejashwi Yadav and other family members in the IRCTC scam case, to another court.

The application claimed that special judge, Vishal Gogne, who recently framed charges in the case is biased against her and conducts the proceedings with a premeditated mind.

“The present Application is being filed on behalf of the Applicant for seeking transfer of cases pending adjudication before the Court of Vishal Gogne to some other court of competent jurisdiction on the ground that there exists a reasonable and bona fide apprehension in the minds of the applicant that she would not get a fair and impartial trial in this court due to multiple reasons which have been detailed herein below,” the application claimed.

The application, moved by senior advocate Maninder Singh, claimed that Devi has not only experienced biased during court proceeding but also has a reasonable belief that the Judge conducts the proceedings “with a premeditated mind with a sole aim to convict the applicant in the present cases”.

The applicant has reasonable apprehension of bias and may not get fair and impartial trial in these cases which have been falsely instituted against her, the plea added.